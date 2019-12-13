EconomyPresidentPoliticsSocietyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Poland continues to deploy military bases near border with Belarus

Our troublesome neighbor continues to place military bases near the borders with Belarus. During the last 5 years alone, Warsaw has built 20 such bases. Soldiers of the 16th and 18th mechanized divisions and the 1st Infantry Division of the Legions are stationed there. In total, there are 39 bases of NATO and the Polish army in Poland.

Yesterday the country officially opened the NATO missile defense base Aegis. It is located 165 kilometers off the Russian border.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All