Poland Imposes Air Traffic Restrictions near Border with Belarus

Airspace restrictions in areas bordering Belarus and Ukraine have come into effect in Poland, Sputnik reported, citing the Polish Air Traffic Agency (Polska Agencja Żeglugi Powietrznej -PAZP).

"At the request of the operational command of the branches of the armed forces, air traffic restrictions will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland in the restricted area EP R130 from 00:00 UTC (2:00 Minsk time - Sputnik) on March 10 until 23:59 UTC on June 9 (0:59 Minsk time on June 10 - Sputnik)," the statement reads.

The agency clarified that this zone is located in areas bordering Belarus and Ukraine. It covers the area from ground level to FL95, or approximately 3,000 meters in altitude. Therefore, these restrictions will not affect passenger aircraft flying at higher altitudes.

According to this decision, a complete ban on flights in this zone will be in effect from sunset to sunrise. This ban does not apply to military aircraft, nor to coordinated takeoffs and landings at the Depultycze Królewskie Airfield (EPCD).

This decision also does not apply to manned aircraft that have filed flight plans in advance, are equipped with a valid transponder, and are in continuous contact with air traffic control.