Poland Installs UAV Detection System Module on Border with Belarus

Poland has commissioned a module of a drone detection system on the border with Belarus, BelTA reported, citing Polish media.

"The system consists of two elements: a radar system that detects aerial objects and a radio scanner system that identifies these objects for subsequent elimination," said Poland's Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Marcin Kerwiński. He noted that the first module of the so-called anti-drone shield monitors several dozen kilometers of the border.

According to the minister, five such modules are planned. He also stated that Polish authorities intend to equip "the entire eastern land and maritime border" with such systems.