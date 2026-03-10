Poland Starts Construction of New Fence on Border with Belarus

Another unfriendly move by our neighbors - Poland is starting construction of a new fence on the border with Belarus. Plans were announced back in November 2025, but construction was postponed due to the extremely cold winter. So, construction works will begin in the coming days.

Servicemen from the engineering units responsible for the construction have already visited the border site. The new fence will consist of a 4-meter-high mesh fence mounted on posts and reinforced with cable ties. Two spools of barbed wire will be placed at the top, followed by two more spools behind the fence.