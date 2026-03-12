Poland's President Vetoes Participation in SAFE Program

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9a54fa5-8727-4a52-ae9c-7a578fce3ce1/conversions/a8b22f0e-49fb-4a23-9687-14f3f406dd10-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9a54fa5-8727-4a52-ae9c-7a578fce3ce1/conversions/a8b22f0e-49fb-4a23-9687-14f3f406dd10-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9a54fa5-8727-4a52-ae9c-7a578fce3ce1/conversions/a8b22f0e-49fb-4a23-9687-14f3f406dd10-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9a54fa5-8727-4a52-ae9c-7a578fce3ce1/conversions/a8b22f0e-49fb-4a23-9687-14f3f406dd10-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Karol Nawrocki vetoed the law on Poland's participation in the European SAFE program. Under the EU loan program, Warsaw was expected to receive over €40 billion for armaments and the military production development.

The Polish Prime Minister was outraged by Nawrocki's decision, and Tusk is preparing a plan "B" to secure the loan.