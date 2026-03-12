3.73 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.39 BYN
Poland's President Vetoes Participation in SAFE Program
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Karol Nawrocki vetoed the law on Poland's participation in the European SAFE program. Under the EU loan program, Warsaw was expected to receive over €40 billion for armaments and the military production development.
The Polish Prime Minister was outraged by Nawrocki's decision, and Tusk is preparing a plan "B" to secure the loan.
Concerns have already been expressed in Brussels that the program would have to be closed due to Warsaw's stance. Poland was supposed to receive almost a quarter of the €180 billion allocated for military loans by the European Union.