Recent reports from the Federal Police of Germany reveal that more than 10,000 migrants have been relocated from Germany to Poland over the past year. According to Polish media, the majority of these individuals are Ukrainian citizens holding Polish "residency cards," albeit with expired identification documents. There is also a significant number of migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is attempting to justify the situation by attributing the influx primarily to "formal deficiencies" rather than a new wave of migration. However, this explanation does little to allay the concerns of the Polish populace.