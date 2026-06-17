A major interstate conflict is brewing in relations between Poland and Germany. Yesterday, police in Berlin dispersed a march by activists from the "Movement in Defense of National Borders." The Poles were attempting to lay wreaths at a monument to the victims of World War II. Berlin authorities had permitted the rally, but not the demonstration. Ultimately, the mourning march was dispersed, some activists were arrested, and some were hospitalized with injuries.

Claims regarding the dispersal of the anti-war protest are directed not so much at the Germans as at the Polish authorities. Why is Tusk pursuing a policy of reconciliation? Why has the idea of exacting a trillion-euro compensation from Germany for war losses been shelved? The Polish right sees the current crackdown as a direct consequence of the weakness shown by Warsaw. The Germans, they claim, have forgotten their sense of guilt: they now disrespect the suffering and losses they inflicted during World War II. As a result, the crackdown in Berlin is not only a new conflict with West Germany, but also a pretext for the Polish right to demand the resignation of Tusk and his ministers.