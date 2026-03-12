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Politico: EU fears new migration crisis due to operation against Iran

Politico: EU fears new migration crisis due to operation against Iran

Europe fears a new migration crisis due to the operation against Iran, Politico reports.

According to the publication, a possible influx of refugees could pose a serious test for the EU's reformed asylum system.

According to the UN, the fighting in the Middle East has so far only caused internal displacement. However, the head of the International Organization for Migration warns that a migration crisis could erupt in the coming days. Particularly alarming is the scenario of a mass exodus of refugees through Turkey, a direct gateway for Iranians to Europe.

A report by the EU Asylum Agency states that even if 10% of Iranians leave their homes, this "would lead to the largest refugee flows in decades."

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