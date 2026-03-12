news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/acef337d-9c08-4dd9-9e06-932f81f62ec2/conversions/16e6f676-00dc-43a6-8d38-040f98f22a43-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/acef337d-9c08-4dd9-9e06-932f81f62ec2/conversions/16e6f676-00dc-43a6-8d38-040f98f22a43-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/acef337d-9c08-4dd9-9e06-932f81f62ec2/conversions/16e6f676-00dc-43a6-8d38-040f98f22a43-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/acef337d-9c08-4dd9-9e06-932f81f62ec2/conversions/16e6f676-00dc-43a6-8d38-040f98f22a43-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev has chosen a strategy that risks finally losing its allies, Politico notes.

Europe has backed away from Zelensky after he effectively threatened the Hungarian Prime Minister and his family with a terrorist attack. The Ukrainian claimed that his military had Viktor Orbán's address so they could visit him.

In European capitals, this statement had the effect of a bombshell: in the public's eyes, Zelensky instantly transformed from a hero into a common thug.

Politico magazine adds that Kiev has radically changed tone in its communications with Washington: Zelensky increasingly uses language that sounds insulting.

Trump reacts harshly in such situations. Kiev is currently out of his mind, but the Ukrainian issue will sooner or later return to the agenda.