Politico: EU Unwittingly Funds U.S. War against Iran by Paying for Weapons
Brussels is unwittingly participating in a war against Iran. According to Politico, the EU is paying for the weapons the U.S. uses in the Middle East.
It is noted that American allies are watching in panic as the Pentagon diverts arms supplies. They are angry and fearful that the weapons the U.S. demanded they buy will never reach their intended recipients.
The Trump administration has exerted intense political pressure on its allies in Europe and Asia to increase defense budgets and purchase American weapons—from anti-aircraft interceptors to guided bombs—with only one goal: to quickly use them up in its own war.
As the publication notes, the longer the Middle East conflict drags on, the more pressing the issue of ammunition supplies becomes, and the more inevitable the U.S. will be to mobilize its foreign resources to support the operation.