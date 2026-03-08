news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ae6fce20-67d8-4fb2-b818-c3b8134fd0c2/conversions/8dc12606-e4d8-409e-8466-26f36fda9752-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ae6fce20-67d8-4fb2-b818-c3b8134fd0c2/conversions/8dc12606-e4d8-409e-8466-26f36fda9752-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ae6fce20-67d8-4fb2-b818-c3b8134fd0c2/conversions/8dc12606-e4d8-409e-8466-26f36fda9752-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ae6fce20-67d8-4fb2-b818-c3b8134fd0c2/conversions/8dc12606-e4d8-409e-8466-26f36fda9752-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Brussels is unwittingly participating in a war against Iran. According to Politico, the EU is paying for the weapons the U.S. uses in the Middle East.

It is noted that American allies are watching in panic as the Pentagon diverts arms supplies. They are angry and fearful that the weapons the U.S. demanded they buy will never reach their intended recipients.

The Trump administration has exerted intense political pressure on its allies in Europe and Asia to increase defense budgets and purchase American weapons—from anti-aircraft interceptors to guided bombs—with only one goal: to quickly use them up in its own war.