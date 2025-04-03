Powerful Hurricane Rips Roofs Off Houses in Siberia: What’s Happening in the Region?

A powerful hurricane has struck Siberia, unleashing hurricane-force winds with gusts reaching up to 30 m/s across several regions of the Siberian Federal District. According to meteorologists, the severe weather is expected to continue at least until Sunday, April 6, bringing further destruction and exacerbating an already challenging situation. Here’s an overview of the current events in the region and the consequences of the inclement weather.

Kemerovo Region

In Novokuznetsk, the storm has toppled a tree, injuring a man who required urgent medical assistance. The strong winds have caused technological disruptions in the power networks, damaging electrical infrastructure in Guryevsky, Leninsk-Kuznetsky, and Kemerovo districts, as well as in Novokuznetsk and its surrounding areas.

Novosibirsk Region

Parts of Novosibirsk and six districts of the region are without electricity. The hardest-hit areas include the Cherepanovsky, Kochkovsky, Karasuksky, and Chulymsky districts.

Khakassia

In Khakassia, a large grass fire is approaching the village of Kalinino, prompting local authorities to urge residents to assist in extinguishing it. A state of emergency has been declared in the Ust-Abakan district, according to a Telegram channel from the area’s head.

Massive power outages have also occurred in Khakassia, forcing the company "Rosseti Siberia" to implement a special operating regime.

Altai Krai

Due to the stormy winds, widespread power outages have affected five districts in Altai Krai. Again, the company "Rosseti Siberia" has instituted special protocols in response.

Krasnoyarsk Krai

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, a dust storm rages on, with visibility in some areas dropping to just 2-3 meters. Witnesses also report seeing fire whirlwinds around Krasnoyarsk due to the rapid spread of grass fires. The regional police have been placed on high alert to ensure public safety.

A fire sparked by the hurricane has erupted in the village of Kaptyrevo in the Shushensky district, quickly spreading along the street. Over 20 fires are currently being tackled in the region, complicated by the fierce winds. Traffic lights are out, roofs are being torn off buildings, and debris is falling onto the streets.

In Minusinsk, authorities have initiated the evacuation of residents from the Southeast microdistrict, with buses already en route to the site of the emergency.