Public Transport in Latvia May Cease Operations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Rising fuel prices could disrupt public transportation in Latvia. The local passenger carrier association claims there's already a €15 million shortfall to fulfill government orders, and a sharp price hike will create an even greater shortfall.
Gasoline prices are expected to rise to €2. Furthermore, logistical challenges could make obtaining fuel in sufficient quantities impossible. The association warns that if the government doesn't respond quickly, carriers may be forced to stop serving passengers.