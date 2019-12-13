3.38 RUB
Putin on "Oreshnik": No one has the ability to shoot it down, but an experiment can be held
On December 19, the attention of the entire world's media was focused on Moscow. Vladimir Putin held a direct line and summed up the year.
The question about the much-talked-about medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" was also raised. The Russian President assured that no one has the ability to shoot it down, but an experiment can be conducted.
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:
"If those Western experts think so, let them offer us and let them offer those in the West and the United States who pay them for their analysis to conduct some kind of technological experiment. Let's say, a high-tech duel of the 21st century. Let them identify some target for destruction, say, in Kiev, concentrate all their air defense and missile defense forces there, and we will strike there with "Oreshnik". And we will see what happens. We are ready for such an experiment. Is the other side ready?"
The Russian President paid special attention to the updated nuclear doctrine. Vladimir Putin recalled that one of the four important components of the changes made to the document is ensuring the security of Belarus.
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:
"If the same threats are created for our ally, a member of the Union State - for Belarus, then the Russian Federation will consider this the same as the creation of similar threats for Russia itself. And we will do everything to ensure the security of Belarus. We are doing this in agreement with the Belarusian leadership, in agreement with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. And I think this is a very important component of the updated nuclear strategy of the Russian Federation."
Vladimir Putin devoted the beginning of his direct line to the economy. He emphasized that the growth of the Russian economy for 2 years amounted to about 8%. The U.S. economy grew by 5-6% and Europe's by 1%.
