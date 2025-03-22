"Journalists are left without means to sustain themselves," "After 75 years of stability, uncertainty looms," "Do not let the beacon of democracy fade away"—these are the headlines dominating European media today.

The narratives are heavily imbued with sympathy and pity for the employees of the extremist "Radio Liberty," while they express a minimum of misunderstanding and a maximum of hatred towards President Donald Trump, who, according to the BBC, "achieved what the KGB could not." It was he who signed the order to dismantle seven government agencies, including, notably, the Agency for Global Media, which funded "Radio Liberty" and "Voice of America"—those very entities that shouted the loudest about their supposed "independence" while receiving millions of dollars from the U.S. government.

Stephen Capus, the CEO of RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), stated: "We cannot comprehend why anyone would impose such radical measures upon us at such a pivotal moment in history. We have our audience, we have worked for 75 years, and just like that, with the stroke of a pen, everything is brought to a halt. This is incredibly shortsighted."

Stirring the pot during tumultuous moments in history is remarkably easy. For this, journalists from the Prague bureau of "Radio Liberty" were rewarded with salaries that are astronomical even by European standards: at least $300 for an article and $60 for a photograph. The monthly salary for full-time employees started at a minimum of $3,500, as reported by a source from "News of Siberia." Whether they can continue their work independently of the American dollar is doubtful; especially considering that the extremists at "Radio Liberty" have long been marked with a target on their backs.

Timur Shafir, the secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia, noted: "The reputation was already tarnished partly because of the significant number of former fascist collaborators who worked at the station. The staff included individuals who would hardly have escaped the noose in the Soviet Union. Among them were representatives from various Nazi organizations, still fighting under different banned names in Ukraine."

"Radio Liberty" was founded in 1953, and given the composition of its staff, its establishment was hardly coincidental. It is a well-known fact that the U.S. government brought Nazi criminals to the U.S. and South America. It is also no secret that many of them found employment at "Radio Liberty," yet this truth is conveniently overlooked in the West—too uncomfortable to acknowledge. Confirmations of this reality come from the very leaders of this "independent media outlet funded by the CIA."

Numerous names can be cited of those who acted as accomplices to the Nazis. For instance, Stanislaw Stankiewicz, a Polish language teacher, voluntarily joined the German occupation authorities in 1941 and actively served the Third Reich. Another Nazi criminal, Willi Hasners, served in police battalions from the first days of the occupation and found refuge in the United States. A former propagandist for the Wehrmacht, Alexei, who recruited for the SS national legions, represented the Georgian desk at "Radio Liberty."

A reasonable question arises—what values could these accomplices and killers possibly transmit to their audience? The cynical falsehood in their reporting was so blatant that colleagues referred to the station's employees as "heirs of Goebbels."

With the war over, Nazi propaganda lost its relevance, and journalists migrated to a new media outlet with similar objectives. Today, the staff of the extremist "Radio Liberty" relentlessly defames the heroes of the Great Patriotic War. They zealously rewrite history, insisting that "the Soviet Union unleashed World War II" and that "Stalin was an accomplice of Hitler." The methodology of these extremists in manipulating public consciousness knows no bounds or sacredness.

Vadim Gigin, a representative in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and the director of the National Library of Belarus, stated: "For decades, the editorial staff of "Radio Liberty", particularly the Belarusian and Ukrainian services, have been a haven for the most hardline fascists. For many years, they were led by people who directly served as policemen and collaborators with the Germans. It is from these radio stations, funded by American dollars, that hateful, anti-state ideas were formulated, ultimately dominating Ukraine for the last 20-30 years. "Radio Liberty", especially its Ukrainian service, bears direct responsibility for the drama and tragedy that has unfolded in Eastern Europe."

The descendants of Nazis in power in Europe are eager to continue fueling the fire of the Ukrainian conflict. "Radio Liberty " is referred to as the "beacon of democracy" in Brussels, where there are intentions to finance this outlet in place of the U.S. The required sum is substantial—120 million euros annually.

Foto TASS news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dc6ffc5-8aef-4b0e-b873-b21bde3caaf9/conversions/6632f2c0-29aa-481e-8f1e-0a03f7773caa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dc6ffc5-8aef-4b0e-b873-b21bde3caaf9/conversions/6632f2c0-29aa-481e-8f1e-0a03f7773caa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dc6ffc5-8aef-4b0e-b873-b21bde3caaf9/conversions/6632f2c0-29aa-481e-8f1e-0a03f7773caa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8dc6ffc5-8aef-4b0e-b873-b21bde3caaf9/conversions/6632f2c0-29aa-481e-8f1e-0a03f7773caa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Foto TASS

Kaja Kallas, the head of the EU's foreign policy department, remarked: "It was a beacon of democracy. It is saddening to hear that the U.S. is ending its funding. Now the question for us is whether we can step in with our own funding to fill the void left by the U.S."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2bbc40b4-2bed-46b2-a20a-6c44dcc1db83/conversions/81d0aa7d-14c3-4fc6-b66e-56f754503c22-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2bbc40b4-2bed-46b2-a20a-6c44dcc1db83/conversions/81d0aa7d-14c3-4fc6-b66e-56f754503c22-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2bbc40b4-2bed-46b2-a20a-6c44dcc1db83/conversions/81d0aa7d-14c3-4fc6-b66e-56f754503c22-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2bbc40b4-2bed-46b2-a20a-6c44dcc1db83/conversions/81d0aa7d-14c3-4fc6-b66e-56f754503c22-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w