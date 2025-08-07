Rain Tax to Be Introduced for Residents of Cyprus, but Not Everywhere

The residents of Nicosia district in Cyprus will start paying a rainwater tax. They will contribute 0.02 percent of the property value to the local budget. The district governor described this as a small but necessary fee.

The collected funds will be used for cleaning and maintaining stormwater drainage systems to prevent flooding. Authorities admitted that part of the city’s sewer infrastructure has been neglected for years. The responsibility for addressing the issue has been shifted onto the wallets of residents.