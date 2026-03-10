Reuters: Israel Signs Contract with Boeing for 5,000 Air-Launched Smart Bombs

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12f9da5d-732d-471f-8909-7c4030d309af/conversions/0cf446f5-6a98-4107-b3fe-9201672af015-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12f9da5d-732d-471f-8909-7c4030d309af/conversions/0cf446f5-6a98-4107-b3fe-9201672af015-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12f9da5d-732d-471f-8909-7c4030d309af/conversions/0cf446f5-6a98-4107-b3fe-9201672af015-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/12f9da5d-732d-471f-8909-7c4030d309af/conversions/0cf446f5-6a98-4107-b3fe-9201672af015-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Israel has signed a contract with the American corporation Boeing for the supply of 5,000 precision-guided bombs, Reuters reports. The deal is worth nearly $290 million.

These are small, air-launched guided munitions that can be launched from combat aircraft and hit targets more than 64 kilometers away.

Deliveries under the new contract will begin no sooner than 36 months from now.