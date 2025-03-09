Rubio announces that Trump administration has officially terminated 83% of USAID programs.

In a significant move, the administration of President Donald Trump has officially ceased the operations of 83% of the programs under the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by TASS.

"After a six-week review, we have formally terminated 83% of USAID programs. Among the 5,200 contracts that are now annulled, tens of billions of dollars were spent not in the best interest of the United States—and in some cases, even to its detriment," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Rubio, the management of the remaining active USAID programs (approximately 1,000) has been handed over to the U.S. State Department.

In his post, the Secretary of State also expressed gratitude to the DOGE, overseen by Elon Musk, for its role in facilitating this "long-overdue historical reform."