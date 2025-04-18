Russia and Ukraine completed an exchange of the bodies of fallen soldiers according to the "909 to 41" formula. This exchange involved Russia receiving the remains of 41 soldiers, as confirmed by Shamsail Saraliev, a representative of the parliamentary coordination group for the military operation.

In contrast, Ukraine received the remains of 909 fallen soldiers, a fact reported by the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war via their Telegram channel. The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance in facilitating the exchange.