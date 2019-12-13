Russia and Ukraine hold prisoner exchange according to 150-by-150 formula

150 Russian servicemen were returned as a result of negotiations from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 150 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were handed over. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

On December 30, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.

In return, 150 AFU prisoners of war were handed over. Currently, all Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as given the opportunity to contact their relatives. All released servicemen will be delivered to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry,” reported the Russian military department.