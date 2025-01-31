The Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a boarding school in Sudzha is a terrorist attack for which all those who are pumping Kyiv with weapons are responsible; its organizers and perpetrators will be inevitably punished. This was stated in a commentary by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, BELTA reports.

The diplomat stated that the planned shelling of the boarding school where people were staying is further evidence of Kiev's inhumane crimes that have no statute of limitations. She called on all responsible governments, especially those who are sincerely committed to finding ways to resolve the crisis around Ukraine as soon as possible, and relevant international structures to strongly condemn "this disgusting crime and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev authorities and their Western curators who are committing such terrorist attacks."

The missile strike on the boarding school in Sudzha, Kursk Region, was carried out on February 1. The launch of missiles from the Sumy Region was recorded by Russian air defense systems. Acting Governor of the Kursk Region Alexander Khinshtein reported that there is no reliable information about the number of victims yet.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that Kiev's provocation is aimed at distracting world public opinion from the atrocities of the Kiev regime, which were committed in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region. The strike on a civilian facility once again demonstrated the terrorist, inhuman nature of those who are in power in Kiev.

Representatives of the commandant's office in Sudzha from the Armed Forces of Ukraine deceived people with the organization of a corridor for the evacuation of civilians, said Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the special forces "Akhmat" Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov.