Hunger, epidemics, and the total destruction of vital infrastructure. Russia will demand a special session of the UN Security Council on the issue of saving the population of the Gaza Strip and strongly urges Israel to immediately cease hostilities in the enclave.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated:

"We plan to request a separate Security Council meeting dedicated to this topic - the children of Gaza, which our Western colleagues, unfortunately, prefer to ignore in favor of other, more advantageous, from their point of view, plots."

He also added: "We are extremely concerned about the ongoing shelling and bombings by Israel of civilian objects in the Gaza Strip. On a daily basis, information is received from the north of the sector about air raids on refugee camps and internally displaced persons. The conditions of hostilities established by Western Jerusalem with the blockade in the enclave have led to a real humanitarian catastrophe."

The day before, the Israeli army carried out a series of powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip. At least 70 people were killed, many of them children. The so-called "humanitarian zone," where Israeli authorities had previously guaranteed safety, was attacked.