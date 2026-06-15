Russian President signs decree to hold parliamentary elections on September 20

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree scheduling elections for State Duma deputies for September 20. The document was published on the official internet portal for legal information, RIA Novosti reports.

"Schedule the elections for deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the new convocation for September 20," the document states.

Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova, for her part, announced the start of preparations for the vote.

Previously, she noted that, based on voter demand, the Unified Voting Day in 2026 could last three days.