Russian sappers from the 92nd Engineer Regiment of the Northern Group of Forces discovered a disturbing find in a village in the Kursk Region, recently liberated from Ukrainian Armed Forces control. They discovered a plush toy containing an explosive device inside, senior sapper known by the callsign "Slavny" reported. This information was released by TASS.

"The toy was found upon entering a house. There was a visible cut on the head area. As a precaution, we inspected the toy further. Inside, we identified a mechanism designed to trigger when released. Essentially, when a child plays with it and shakes it, it will activate, resulting in an explosion," the sapper explained.