Russian Sappers Discover Explosive Toy in Liberated Kursk Village
Russian sappers from the 92nd Engineer Regiment of the Northern Group of Forces discovered a disturbing find in a village in the Kursk Region, recently liberated from Ukrainian Armed Forces control. They discovered a plush toy containing an explosive device inside, senior sapper known by the callsign "Slavny" reported. This information was released by TASS.
"The toy was found upon entering a house. There was a visible cut on the head area. As a precaution, we inspected the toy further. Inside, we identified a mechanism designed to trigger when released. Essentially, when a child plays with it and shakes it, it will activate, resulting in an explosion," the sapper explained.
The specialist clarified that the explosive device's weight was only 50 grams. Nevertheless, even such a small amount could cause fatal injuries or severe harm to both children and adults.