Russian-Ukrainian talks will resume - Trump outlines US position

As has become known, Russian-Ukrainian peace talks will resume after a short break. Their date has not yet been determined, and the meeting place of the delegations will most likely be Geneva. Donald Trump commented on the progress of the talks.

"We've been close to the goal many times, but one side or the other backed out. They're losing people. It doesn't really affect us much because we're separated by an ocean. I'm doing this as a favor to Europe and as a favor to life itself," said US President Donald Trump.