3.74 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
Russian-Ukrainian talks will resume - Trump outlines US position
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russian-Ukrainian talks will resume - Trump outlines US positionnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5eadb3a6-d7dc-477a-9c62-fd7cbfa1aa52/conversions/96131d45-ea7e-4f66-bdbe-984add2ad812-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5eadb3a6-d7dc-477a-9c62-fd7cbfa1aa52/conversions/96131d45-ea7e-4f66-bdbe-984add2ad812-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5eadb3a6-d7dc-477a-9c62-fd7cbfa1aa52/conversions/96131d45-ea7e-4f66-bdbe-984add2ad812-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5eadb3a6-d7dc-477a-9c62-fd7cbfa1aa52/conversions/96131d45-ea7e-4f66-bdbe-984add2ad812-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
As has become known, Russian-Ukrainian peace talks will resume after a short break. Their date has not yet been determined, and the meeting place of the delegations will most likely be Geneva. Donald Trump commented on the progress of the talks.
"We've been close to the goal many times, but one side or the other backed out. They're losing people. It doesn't really affect us much because we're separated by an ocean. I'm doing this as a favor to Europe and as a favor to life itself," said US President Donald Trump.
The agenda for future talks remains the same. The most difficult unresolved issues are finding a compromise on territorial control and the issue of power in Ukraine. Zelensky has so far refused to hold presidential elections.