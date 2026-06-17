Rutte: US Troops Reduction in Europe to Start "Immediately"

"We must clearly understand that NATO's force configuration is a planning tool. What the US announced, and NATO knew it would happen, is that the US must operate in multiple theaters and must not disperse its resources. It was announced earlier that they would slightly reduce their participation in NATO's force configuration in Europe. The question that was asked yesterday [during the G7 summit in France – Ed.] was whether this will happen immediately. And yes, it will happen immediately," Rutte told media representatives before a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.