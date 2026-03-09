Saudi Arabia Reduces Oil Production

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and gas company, Saudi Aramco, is reducing production at two oil fields amid the effective blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reports this, citing sources. However, it is not yet clear at which fields the reduction is taking place and by how much.

The Wall Street Journal reports that US presidential advisers are concerned about rising oil prices and the Republicans' prospects in the US midterm elections. According to the publication, they are calling on Trump to "formulate a plan for withdrawing the US from the war with Iran" and declare that "the military has largely achieved its goals."