Scientists discover unique planetary system

The discovery of an extraordinary multi-planet system has demonstrated that so-called "hot Jupiter" planets may not be lonely giants after all. The findings could force scientists to revise their models of how planets form and how planetary systems evolve, writes the portal Space.com with reference to the discovery of researchers from the universities of Geneva, Bern, Zurich and the National Center of Competence in Research (NCCR) Planets, RIA Novosti reports.

The system with this unexpected structure is centered around the K-type star WASP-132, located around 403 light-years away in the constellation of Lupus.

According to the portal, it is unique in that it hosts both a hot Jupiter and other planets, which contradicts previously known data.

A hot Jupiter is a gas giant comparable in size to Jupiter, which is very close to its star. It was previously assumed that there are no other planets in systems with hot Jupiters. This was associated with theories of the formation of such planets: hot Jupiters, presumably, did not immediately appear near the star, but gradually approached it and "along the way" were supposed to capture matter or destroy other large celestial bodies.

However, WASP-132 was found to have not only a hot Jupiter, but also a super-Earth - a planet similar to Earth, but heavier. Moreover, according to scientists, it is located even closer to the star than the gas giant. In addition, the system contains an ice giant located at a significant distance from the star.

"This is a reminder that planetary systems are very diverse and that there are still many things related to planet formation and the early evolution of young systems that we don't understand," team member and University of Zurich astronomer Ravit Helled told.