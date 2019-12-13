3.35 RUB
Skolkovo testing new method of cleaning Anapa beaches from fuel oil
Scientists at Skolkovo are testing a new method to clean the beaches of Anapa from oil using polypropylene nets, reports RIA Novosti, citing information from the Kuban operational headquarters and Vladimir Kalyaev, head of the project development group at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology.
"Our innovation lies in the fact that if you spread polypropylene nets, which are mainly used for sun protection, in an area with active water movement and wait, the oil particles will adhere to the net by themselves. At the beginning of the experiments, we collected about 150 square meters of nets. Already now, we can say that this technology cleans the beach 100 percent," he said.
The main advantage of this method is that sand does not stick to the net, so the collected material is immediately sent for recycling.
