3.65 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.46 BYN
Slovakia and Hungary Block Allocation of €90 billion in Military Aid to Ukraine
Slovakia and Hungary blocked a decision at the EU summit to allocate €90 billion for military support to Ukraine in 2026-2027. This follows from the statement issued following the summit, TASS reports.
"The European Council discussed the latest developments in Ukraine. The text of the statement in Annex 2/26 was strongly supported by the heads of 25 [of 27] EU member states. The European Council will return to this issue at its next meeting," the three-point final communiqué states.
The attached document, 2/26, is a draft final statement that was not approved by Hungary and Slovakia and therefore has no legal force. It contains, in particular, the following wording: "The European Council welcomes the approval of a €90 billion loan to support Ukraine for 2026-2027 and looks forward to the first disbursement of funds to Ukraine in April."