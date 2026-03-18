Slovakia and Hungary Block Allocation of €90 billion in Military Aid to Ukraine

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Slovakia and Hungary blocked a decision at the EU summit to allocate €90 billion for military support to Ukraine in 2026-2027. This follows from the statement issued following the summit, TASS reports.

"The European Council discussed the latest developments in Ukraine. The text of the statement in Annex 2/26 was strongly supported by the heads of 25 [of 27] EU member states. The European Council will return to this issue at its next meeting," the three-point final communiqué states.