Slovakia does not support anti-Russian resolution

The National Council of the Slovak Republic has rejected a resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. The proposal was submitted to parliament by the opposition Progressive Slovakia movement to mark the third anniversary of the conflict.

The resolution proposed to condemn Russia's actions, call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, increase aid to Kiev and support its European integration. Sixty-five MPs voted in favor of the initiative, with six against and 71 abstaining. At least 76 votes out of 150 were needed to pass the resolution.