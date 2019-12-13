Slovakia is ready to host peace talks on Ukraine. Prime Minister of the republic Robert Fiсo wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, the Ukrainian political leadership is dragging their country to disaster, as the negotiating position of Kiev is getting worse every day.

Fiсo also commented on the situation with gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine, which the Kiev regime will stop at the end of the year, when the current contract expires. In this case, Slovakia will lose the income of 500 million euros a year for transit. According to Fiсo, Zelensky offered to pay this money to Slovakia if it supported Ukraine's accession to NATO. However, he refused the corrupt offer.

According to Fiсo, Slovakia will consider retaliatory measures against Ukraine if it stops transit. He did not rule out the possibility of cutting off energy supplies to Kiev.