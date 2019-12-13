3.41 RUB
3.41 USD
3.54 EUR
SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Slovakia ready to host peace talks on Ukraine
Slovakia is ready to host peace talks on Ukraine. Prime Minister of the republic Robert Fiсo wrote about this on Facebook.
According to him, the Ukrainian political leadership is dragging their country to disaster, as the negotiating position of Kiev is getting worse every day.
Fiсo also commented on the situation with gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine, which the Kiev regime will stop at the end of the year, when the current contract expires. In this case, Slovakia will lose the income of 500 million euros a year for transit. According to Fiсo, Zelensky offered to pay this money to Slovakia if it supported Ukraine's accession to NATO. However, he refused the corrupt offer.
According to Fiсo, Slovakia will consider retaliatory measures against Ukraine if it stops transit. He did not rule out the possibility of cutting off energy supplies to Kiev.
Фото ТАСС
President
All
Lukashenko signs decree on pardoning 20 more people convicted of extremist crimes
President of Belarus expresses gratitude to teachers and educators for labor and patience
"There is always light after darkness" - Lukashenko tells at children's holiday what life is like
Lukashenko noted that Russia is ready to supply gas to Germany
Politics
All
Society
All
Tolwinski: The whole Polish political doctrine is a crazy doctrine
One can legalize land plots taken without authorization in Belarus, but not all of them
Markevich: Justice and capitalism are not very compatible.
Areall migrants second-class citizens for Poles? Yana Mendeleva about Polish "hospitality"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All