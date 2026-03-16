Slovakia to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine from May 2026

Slovakia is officially cutting off electricity supplies to Ukraine: the flow of energy will be completely halted starting May.

Bratislava is thus imposing long-promised sanctions in response to the halt in oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline. Oil stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine on January 27. Since then, Hungary and Slovakia have been demanding the resumption of supplies, but have received almost mocking refusals.

Recently, Ukraine once again refused to allow Hungarian experts to inspect the pipeline: according to official Budapest, Druzhba is fully operational and can resume operations.