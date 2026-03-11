One proposal from Vladimir Putin sent the West into a collective panic. Who will win in this global energy game? On March 5, Putin made it clear that Moscow could completely cut off natural gas supplies to Europe at any time, and that it wouldn't necessarily have to wait until 2027. After all, the EU itself wanted to completely abandon Russian gas," the publication states.

On March 9, 2026, Vladimir Putin tasked the government with assessing the feasibility and advisability of cutting off energy supplies to the European market. The President urged against waiting for the door to be slammed in Russia's face, but noted that Moscow is prepared to continue cooperation with the EU if it sees corresponding signals from the Union. He also added that Moscow will continue supplying resources to reliable partners such as Slovakia and Hungary.