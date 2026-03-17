Spanish Prime Minister criticizes US actions in Middle East

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called President Donald Trump's Middle East policy too risky and demanded that the US and Israel end the war in Iran. He stated that one cannot respond to one illegal act with another, because that is how great human catastrophes begin.

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain:

"We in Spain oppose this catastrophe because we understand that governments exist to improve people's lives, to offer solutions to problems, not to exacerbate them. And it is completely unacceptable that leaders who are incapable of fulfilling this duty use the smokescreen of war to conceal their incompetence and, in the process, to line their pockets."