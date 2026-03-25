Starmer Authorizes to Detain Sanctioned Vessels

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has authorized the British military to detain sanctioned vessels in British waters. Owners, operators, and crews may face criminal charges for violating sanctions laws. In total, 544 vessels linked to Russia are under UK sanctions.

Starmer also called on member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force to strengthen coordination to combat the "shadow fleet." The Joint Expeditionary Force is a multinational military partnership in Northern Europe, led by the UK. It comprises 10 countries, including the Baltic States. A summit of the alliance will be held in Helsinki on March 26.