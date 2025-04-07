State Dum enacts law on foreign agents who assist international organizations acting against Russia

During a plenary session, the Duma approved the bill in its second and third readings, which formally recognizes as foreign agents those who provide support to international organizations in which Russia is not a participant, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The initiative was put forth by the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, along with the Deputy Chair, Irina Yarovaya, who heads the working group responsible for preparing these initiatives. This effort was supported by 400 parliamentarians.

The law proposes to classify individuals as foreign agents if they facilitate the implementation of decisions made by international organizations, such as the International Criminal Court, in which the Russian Federation does not participate, or by foreign government entities if such actions are directed against the security of Russia. Furthermore, the same status is suggested for those who involve citizens in the collection of information related to military-technical activities that may be used against the state, as well as for those engaged in the dissemination of messages and materials or participating in their creation.