A statement was made in the State Duma that Russia has established schemes to circumvent Western sanctions. Dmitry Belik, a deputy from Sevastopol and a member of the International Affairs Committee, made this announcement, as reported by RIA Novosti.

On January 10, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 200 companies and individuals associated with the Russian energy sector, as well as over 180 maritime vessels. These sanctions aim to limit Moscow's access to international markets and reduce its revenues from oil and gas exports. The package also includes restrictions on enterprises involved in the extraction and processing of energy resources, as well as vessels participating in their transportation.

"Any sanctions impact our economy, and these will be no exception. However, we have already established bypass schemes and necessary partnerships, so a market collapse will not occur, although we will have to work hard to develop new schemes," said Dmitry Belik.

According to the State Duma deputy, the lesson Russia has learned over the past three years has taught more than the previous decades. It has shown that there can be no partnership with the West, only fragile economic contacts.