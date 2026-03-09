Storage Period for Lithuanian Trucks in Belarus Expires on March 10

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c5ddaf4-fd8f-4c27-b458-c69855963238/conversions/f3d6c010-202a-43b8-b490-b1adebdda84e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c5ddaf4-fd8f-4c27-b458-c69855963238/conversions/f3d6c010-202a-43b8-b490-b1adebdda84e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c5ddaf4-fd8f-4c27-b458-c69855963238/conversions/f3d6c010-202a-43b8-b490-b1adebdda84e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c5ddaf4-fd8f-4c27-b458-c69855963238/conversions/f3d6c010-202a-43b8-b490-b1adebdda84e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania fears that Minsk will confiscate trucks stranded in Belarus since the fall of 2025. The four-month period for Lithuanian heavy-duty trucks to remain in our country expires on March 10.

Due to the short-sighted actions of the Lithuanian authorities and the unilateral closure of the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, Lithuanians themselves became the victims: carriers suffered enormous losses. The situation remains tense for them.

Vitaly Gigevich, head of a transport and logistics company (Lithuania):

"Volumes of transportation and work have decreased, but we're still working on the same path. We're trying not to lose clients in these difficult times. So we're trying, taking risks, and going. We understand there are risks, especially when we're going to Belarus. But we have no other choice. We go and work. It's just our job. We're in such a business that we've long since stopped relying on anyone; we rely only on ourselves."