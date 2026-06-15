A high-profile referendum initiated by the right-wing Swiss People's Party has concluded in Switzerland. The proposal to limit the country's population to 10 million failed to gain support from the majority of voters, but the very fact that the issue was put to a national vote generated widespread controversy. Political expert Anton Sinkovets explains why the Swiss rejected the migrant cap and the reasons behind this decision.

At first glance, raising the population cap seems radical. However, experts note that this is routine practice in Switzerland. The Confederation's unique political system allows any citizen to initiate a referendum by collecting 100,000 signatures. The issues could concern anything from the human rights of monkeys to large-scale changes to immigration policy.

It's important to understand that most popular initiatives don't reach the legislative stage, and this case was no exception. The initiative failed, garnering just over 45% of the vote.

Why did the Swiss say "no"?

The electorate's decision was pragmatic and based on three key factors.

The economy and relations with the EU. Switzerland is not an island. Drastic unilateral steps threatened retaliatory measures from the European Union, which could lead to an outflow of capital, so important for the banking sector and the economy as a whole. The country fears mirroring restrictions on freedom of movement, which is critical to its business activity.

Labor demand. Like many developed countries, Switzerland faces a shortage of personnel for low-skilled and low-status positions. The local population is quite selective in its choice of professions, and it is migrant workers who form the backbone of its infrastructure. Without their participation, the Confederation's economy will not be able to grow, especially since the birth rate among native Swiss remains low.

The effectiveness of socialization programs. The entry threshold to Switzerland is extremely high, and the adaptation mechanisms for immigrants are more stringent than in many other EU countries. However, this does not eliminate the general problems associated with the integration of people from regions with a weak legal culture.

Geographic divide

One of the curious results of the vote was the noticeable gap between the urban and rural populations. While residents of large cities opposed the restrictions, rural cantons voted almost unanimously (around 90%) in favor of the initiative.

This can be explained not only by the conservative nature of rural residents, but also by demographic changes in cities, where the share of naturalized migrants is already quite significant. City dwellers, being more adaptable to change, are accustomed to a multicultural environment, while rural areas, where the percentage of native Swiss is higher, feel the pressure on their traditional way of life more acutely.

Infrastructure at its limits and rising crime

The discussion also raised issues that concern the referendum initiators and their supporters.

Firstly, rapid population growth is putting enormous pressure on infrastructure. The transportation system, supply chains, and airports are operating at their limits, leading to disruptions and strikes. The rental market, especially in historic cities, is overheated, leading to rising prices for all categories of citizens, not just migrants.

Secondly, there's the issue of crime. As political scientist Anton Sinkovets noted, migrants arriving from countries with a weak legal culture often bring with them habitual behavior patterns, which leads to an increase in crime. However, Switzerland, unlike some other European countries, prefers to take a more blunt approach to lawbreakers and actively practices deportation.

A Pan-European Trend and Switzerland's Future

Experts view this referendum not as a localized incident, but as a reflection of a general European trend. Just a few days before the vote, the new EU Migration Pact, introducing strict restrictions, came into force. In this context, the Swiss' actions appear to be akin to "synchronizing watches" with their neighbors.

However, the heated debate on this issue is unlikely to subside. Right-wing parties will continue to insist on border controls, fearing that in a few years, when the share of migrants increases even more, holding a similar referendum will no longer be possible—new citizens are unlikely to vote against themselves.

"The Swiss referendum is a general European trend. The Swiss People's Party will continue to raise this issue, because in the cantons, more than a third of the population is already made up of immigrants," the expert added.