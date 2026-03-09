Szijjártó Reported Panic in Kiev over Money and Gold Confiscated by Budapest

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1323c722-646c-496a-9332-fb8c0123f00e/conversions/72665d20-39ed-4657-9962-76c645fc0944-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1323c722-646c-496a-9332-fb8c0123f00e/conversions/72665d20-39ed-4657-9962-76c645fc0944-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1323c722-646c-496a-9332-fb8c0123f00e/conversions/72665d20-39ed-4657-9962-76c645fc0944-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1323c722-646c-496a-9332-fb8c0123f00e/conversions/72665d20-39ed-4657-9962-76c645fc0944-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Relations between Hungary and Ukraine are escalating. Panic has erupted in Kiev over money and gold confiscated by Budapest, the Hungarian Foreign Minister stated.

Péter Szijjártó reported that the Hungarian ambassador to Kiev was again summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. The ministry limited itself solely to demanding to return the money and was unable to answer questions from Hungarian authorities.

Szijjártó reiterated that the import of a significant amount of money under suspicious circumstances is considered a potential threat to national security. The purpose of the funds' delivery to Hungary and the intended recipients remain unclear.

A question has arisen: is the transportation of the funds connected to possible Ukrainian interference in the Hungarian parliamentary elections? Péter Szijjártó emphasized that the competent authorities are planning to establish all the circumstances of the incident.