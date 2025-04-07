TASS: Russia-US Talks Scheduled for April 10 in Istanbul

Recent reports indicate that consultations between Russia and the United States are expected to take place in Istanbul on April 10, as confirmed by a source cited by TASS.

"The date for April 10 is set," the source stated in response to an inquiry from the agency.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS that the Russian delegation for the second round of consultations would be led by Alexander Darchiev, the Russian Ambassador to Washington, while the American delegation will be headed by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.