TASS: Russia-US Talks Scheduled for April 10 in Istanbul
Recent reports indicate that consultations between Russia and the United States are expected to take place in Istanbul on April 10, as confirmed by a source cited by TASS.
"The date for April 10 is set," the source stated in response to an inquiry from the agency.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS that the Russian delegation for the second round of consultations would be led by Alexander Darchiev, the Russian Ambassador to Washington, while the American delegation will be headed by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.
The previous round of Russian-American consultations was held in Istanbul on February 27. As noted in a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following the meeting, "discussions were conducted in a substantive and businesslike manner." The Ministry emphasized that it had been agreed to continue dialogue through this channel.