Tehran calls on Islamic countries in the region to unite and expel US and Israel from Persian Gulf

Tehran called on Islamic countries in the region to unite and expel the US and Israel from the Persian Gulf. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Washington's aggressive actions have caused major problems for its allies.

The IRGC carries out daily retaliatory strikes against military bases in the Middle East. American bank branches have been attacked in Dubai and the capital of Bahrain. Tehran called this a response to similar allied strikes against targets in the Islamic Republic. Iran also denied Pentagon claims that all of the country's air defense systems had been destroyed. According to the IRGC, they managed to shoot down at least 22 coalition drones. Israel reported missing ten similar ones.