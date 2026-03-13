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Tehran calls on Islamic countries in the region to unite and expel US and Israel from Persian Gulf
Tehran called on Islamic countries in the region to unite and expel the US and Israel from the Persian Gulf. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Washington's aggressive actions have caused major problems for its allies.
The IRGC carries out daily retaliatory strikes against military bases in the Middle East. American bank branches have been attacked in Dubai and the capital of Bahrain. Tehran called this a response to similar allied strikes against targets in the Islamic Republic. Iran also denied Pentagon claims that all of the country's air defense systems had been destroyed. According to the IRGC, they managed to shoot down at least 22 coalition drones. Israel reported missing ten similar ones.
Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the Trump administration has rejected attempts by Middle Eastern allies Oman and Egypt to initiate talks to resolve the conflict with Iran. The agency emphasizes that the American leader is focused on minimizing Tehran's military capabilities and is currently uninterested in dialogue. According to Bild, the conflict over Iran has split Trump's team between supporters of Vance and Rubio. Rubio supports the American leader in conducting a military operation against Iran and believes that only a large-scale air war can suppress Tehran's military capabilities. Vance, on the other hand, is skeptical of strikes on Iran.