Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

Terms of US-Iran Memorandum Revealed

Image

The United States does not plan to reduce its military presence in the Middle East until a final agreement with Iran is signed, TASS reports, citing the text of a two-page US-Iranian memorandum.

The memorandum also states:

• Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium will be destroyed on site. The IAEA will monitor this process.

• The Strait of Hormuz will be opened immediately, and the US will gradually lift the blockade.

• Iran will be allowed to sell oil.

• Persian Gulf countries will become members of the $300 billion Iran recovery fund; the US will not participate.

• The US "will control who does business in Iran" by granting the necessary licenses, exemptions, and permits.

• Sanctions on Iran will be lifted only after the signing of a final agreement, the terms of which "will be even tougher."

Разделы:

In the worldMiddle EastU.S.A.