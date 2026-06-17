3.81 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.22 BYN
Terms of US-Iran Memorandum Revealed
The United States does not plan to reduce its military presence in the Middle East until a final agreement with Iran is signed, TASS reports, citing the text of a two-page US-Iranian memorandum.
The memorandum also states:
• Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium will be destroyed on site. The IAEA will monitor this process.
• The Strait of Hormuz will be opened immediately, and the US will gradually lift the blockade.
• Iran will be allowed to sell oil.
• Persian Gulf countries will become members of the $300 billion Iran recovery fund; the US will not participate.
• The US "will control who does business in Iran" by granting the necessary licenses, exemptions, and permits.
• Sanctions on Iran will be lifted only after the signing of a final agreement, the terms of which "will be even tougher."