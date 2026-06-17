Terms of US-Iran Memorandum Revealed

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States does not plan to reduce its military presence in the Middle East until a final agreement with Iran is signed, TASS reports, citing the text of a two-page US-Iranian memorandum.

The memorandum also states:

• Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium will be destroyed on site. The IAEA will monitor this process.

• The Strait of Hormuz will be opened immediately, and the US will gradually lift the blockade.

• Iran will be allowed to sell oil.

• Persian Gulf countries will become members of the $300 billion Iran recovery fund; the US will not participate.

• The US "will control who does business in Iran" by granting the necessary licenses, exemptions, and permits.