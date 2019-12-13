3.41 RUB
Terrorist attacks on a Defense Ministry officer and a military blogger foiled in Russia
The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has prevented terrorist attacks that were being prepared against a high-ranking Defense Ministry officer and a military blogger. A Russian man acting on the instructions of Ukraine's military intelligence was detained for preparing the terrorist attacks. This is reported by TASS, referring to the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the FSB.
"The Federal Security Service has prevented terrorist acts planned by Ukrainian intelligence services against one of the high-ranking servicemen of the Defense Ministry and a military blogger covering the events of a special military operation," the CSR noted. As a result, a Russian citizen was detained, who through the messenger Telegram established contact with an employee of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine named Andrei.
"At the command of the curator, the attacker seized from a cache in the Moscow Region a homemade explosive device with a capacity of about 1.5 kg of TNT equivalent in a polymer case with a magnetic mount with defeat elements in the form of balls, camouflaged as a portable music speaker, conducted reconnaissance activities in the places of residence of the targets of encroachment to carry out further remote detonation," the FSB noted. The detainee cooperates with the investigation.
Operational activities continue. The investigation is documenting the illegal activities of the detainee.
