The city of Rostov in Russia to be renamed

The city of Rostov in the Yaroslavl Region has officially become Rostov the Great, follows from the law signed by President Vladimir Putin and posted on the website of official publication of legal acts, RIA Novosti writes.

“Rename the city of Rostov of the Yaroslavl Region to the city of Rostov the Great,” the document reads.

As explained in the government review, the addition of the name of Rostov with the word “Great” will allow to legally consolidate the traditionally used name formed throughout history and will be consistent with the status of the city as a significant historical and cultural center.

Rostov the Great is one of the most ancient cities of Russia. It is first mentioned in the “Tale of Bygone Years” under the year 862. Although there is no archeological confirmation of this chronicle date, but it is from this date the official calculation of Rostov's age is carried out.