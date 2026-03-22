Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

The Economist: All Iran options are bad for the US

The Economist: All Iran options are bad for the US

The situation in the Middle East has not gone according to plan for the Americans. The US currently has four options for dealing with Iran, but all of them are bad for Washington itself. This is the conclusion reached by the British magazine The Economist.

The American military is also dissatisfied. According to Huffpost, some soldiers were disappointed with the operation against Iran. Some service members complained of vulnerability, severe stress, and disillusionment. Some are even considering leaving the military.

Разделы:

In the worldU.S.A.