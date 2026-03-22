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The Economist: All Iran options are bad for the US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Economist: All Iran options are bad for the USnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4517048f-a28c-48ca-a850-f1427116370f/conversions/e8a4d36c-9da8-434e-a690-d108baa5893e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4517048f-a28c-48ca-a850-f1427116370f/conversions/e8a4d36c-9da8-434e-a690-d108baa5893e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4517048f-a28c-48ca-a850-f1427116370f/conversions/e8a4d36c-9da8-434e-a690-d108baa5893e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4517048f-a28c-48ca-a850-f1427116370f/conversions/e8a4d36c-9da8-434e-a690-d108baa5893e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The situation in the Middle East has not gone according to plan for the Americans. The US currently has four options for dealing with Iran, but all of them are bad for Washington itself. This is the conclusion reached by the British magazine The Economist.
The American military is also dissatisfied. According to Huffpost, some soldiers were disappointed with the operation against Iran. Some service members complained of vulnerability, severe stress, and disillusionment. Some are even considering leaving the military.