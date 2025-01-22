Trump signs order suspending entry of aliens through US southern border

President Trump signed an Executive Order that suspends the physical entry of aliens engaged in an invasion of the United States through the southern border.

According to the White House press service, President Trump is authorizing and directing the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Department of State to take all necessary action to immediately repel, repatriate, and remove illegal aliens across the southern border of the United States.

Additionally, the order restricts the right of such individuals to remain in the United States under the pretext of seeking asylum. Today and tomorrow, an additional 1,500 military personnel will be sent to strengthen the southern border with Mexico.