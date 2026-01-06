The US demands Venezuela sever economic ties with China, Cuba, Iran, and Russia

Venezuela's interim authorities will transfer 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the US. Donald Trump stated that the proceeds from the sale will be used "for the benefit of the people of Venezuela and the United States," but that he will retain control. The White House chief emphasized that the oil will be sold at market prices.

At the same time, according to ABC News, Trump is insisting on an exclusive oil partnership between Washington and Caracas. The American leader demanded the expulsion of Russia, China, Cuba, and Iran from Venezuela. Under the Americans' terms, interim President Delcy Rodriguez must agree to these terms and sever economic ties with her former allies. In addition, as ABC News reports, Venezuela must now give preference to the United States when selling heavy crude oil.