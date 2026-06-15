3.81 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.22 BYN
The West Refuses to Pay Salaries to Ukrainian Military Personnel
Meanwhile, Kyiv has no money to finance the army. A paradoxical situation has arisen: funds are available for the purchase of weapons and equipment (provided by Ukraine's Western partners), but not for military salaries.
The European Union has categorically prohibited Zelensky from using the 90 billion loan to pay Ukrainian servicemen. Kyiv has been explicitly told that maintaining the army is a purely domestic issue, and the allocated funds are only allowed to be spent on purchasing Western-made weapons, effectively returning these funds to the economies of NATO countries.
Zelensky's promised increase in pay for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not happen: it won't happen. The Verkhovna Rada has already adopted amendments to the budget, which do not stipulate any increase in payments. Deputies have noted that the budget is $6 billion short.