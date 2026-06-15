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Meanwhile, Kyiv has no money to finance the army. A paradoxical situation has arisen: funds are available for the purchase of weapons and equipment (provided by Ukraine's Western partners), but not for military salaries.

The European Union has categorically prohibited Zelensky from using the 90 billion loan to pay Ukrainian servicemen. Kyiv has been explicitly told that maintaining the army is a purely domestic issue, and the allocated funds are only allowed to be spent on purchasing Western-made weapons, effectively returning these funds to the economies of NATO countries.