"They could explode right now" — what factors are pushing the world toward the brink of nuclear conflict? Peter Kuznick, Director of the Institute for Nuclear Studies at American University in Washington, explained in an exclusive interview which actions by the US and Europe are contributing to global instability.

"Iran still possesses numerous missiles that could be used to target American ships, US bases in Israel, and even Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have declared they will not allow the US to operate from their territories. The British have also stated that they cannot use Diego Garcia or bases in England. The world is outraged by this behavior, but that does not stop Donald Trump," the expert noted.

He emphasized that there are too many "hot spots" around the globe simultaneously: "There’s Ukraine, Taiwan — too many potentially very dangerous places that could ignite at any moment. India and Pakistan are always just one strike away from war. And both nations possess nuclear weapons."

“I am deeply concerned that Trump allowed the New START Treaty (the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms — editor’s note) to expire,” Kuznick stated.

He recalled that President Vladimir Putin wisely called for the agreement to be extended for another year. “We will maintain the restrictions while we attempt to negotiate a new treaty,” Kuznick said. “The US is using China as an excuse, but it’s just an excuse because China will not join an arms control treaty until it reaches parity with the US and Russia. The US knows this because they’ve sought to undermine the treaty.”

Kuznick outright states that Trump is deliberately pursuing a nuclear arms race and, by all accounts, believes he can win a nuclear war. “I think Trump’s intentions regarding the New START treaty are threefold. First, he wants an arms race, a nuclear arms race, because he believes the United States can win it. Second, I am almost certain he believes he can win a nuclear war.”

Peter Kuznick elaborates:

"The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a peer-reviewed journal in the United States, recently published three articles indicating that nuclear strategists are divided between those who believe in deterrence and retaliation — that no one will initiate a nuclear war because no one can win — and others who hold a different view: that a nuclear war can be won."

According to the expert, some believe that with new seismic technologies and artificial intelligence, the US could locate every Russian and Chinese submarine precisely. “If the US launched a first strike, they could destroy Russia’s and China’s nuclear capabilities,” he explained.

The most dangerous aspect, Kuznick warns, is the absence of restraint among US leaders: "We now have a new generation of nuclear planners who believe the US can win a nuclear war and effectively disarm Russia and China. I think these people are crazy, but they hold influence, and Trump probably listens to them. That’s what concerns me. And no one is standing between Donald Trump and nuclear weapons; no one can stop him. If he gives an order, unless people disobey him — which is unlikely — he will act recklessly and unpredictably in a crisis," he concluded.

Tensions in Europe are also intensifying. "Trump is pressuring all NATO countries, as well as Taiwan and others, to rearm. First, NATO called for everyone to spend 2% of their GDP on military needs; now it’s 5%. If Trump succeeds, he’ll want 10%," Kuznick emphasized.

He further noted that European elites continually warn that if Russia prevails in Ukraine, it will attack Europe and gradually conquer it piece by piece.

Peter Kuznick, Director of the Institute for Nuclear Studies at American University in Washington, DC

“Instead of intimidating the population and forcing them to spend vast sums on war,” Kuznick said, “I would like to see diplomatic steps taken. I hope conflicts like Taiwan, Ukraine, and the Middle East are resolved peacefully. All these conflicts are solvable, but diplomacy is often absent. I would prefer the money Europeans spend on their military to be redirected toward improving people’s living standards and quality of life.”

He added that Europe used to follow this path: “They didn’t spend much on armed forces and enjoyed a very good, improved life. But now everything is heading in the opposite direction.”